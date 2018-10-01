Trump: Cory Booker Wants to be President After Running Newark ‘into the Ground’ (VIDEO)

During A Rally In Wheeling, West Virginia, Saturday Evening In Support Of Republican Senate Candidate And West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, President Donald Trump Mocked Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-nj) Presidential Ambitions.

.@POTUS on Sen. @CoryBooker: "He ran Newark, New Jersey, into the ground and now he wants to be president." https://t.co/Hb6tsSeyTI pic.twitter.com/3MhSfSSydA — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2018

“How ’bout Cory Booker? Did you watch his performance?” the president said of the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat’s grandstanding during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. “He ran Newark, New Jersey, into the ground and now he wants to be president, right?”

"How 'bout Cory Booker? Did you watch his performance?" President Trump asked the fired-up crowd, to which attendees shouted "Spartacus" in reply. "I don't think so!" the president said, adding, "I think we take Kirk Douglas in his prime," the lead actor in Stanley Kubrick's 1960 feature film Spartacus. "He ran Newark into the group and now he's acting like 'oh he's so wonderful, he's so great."

The Intercept reported on September 12 that Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein was “withholding” a letter concerning Kavanaugh’s nomination, but the contents of the letter were not made clear until Dr. Ford came forward to The Washington Post on September 16.

Nevertheless, in his September 13 interview, Booker asserted that he believes “a lot more can come out” about Kavanaugh before the confirmation vote.

"Somebody's about to ascend to the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment, and 90 percent of his record on issues we have not been able to vet," Booker told "The Circus" host Mark McKinnon. "This is not done until the last vote is cast, and I'll tell you right now, a lot more can come out. You never know."