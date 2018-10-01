Maxine Waters: Trump will face bipartisan ‘wrath’ if he fires Rosenstein

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said Sunday that President Trump will face “wrath” on all sides if he fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“Rosenstein don’t quit, don’t retire, don’t resign. If Trump wants you out, make him fire you,” Waters tweeted. “And if he does he will face the wrath of the American people – Democrats and Republicans.”

Rosenstein don't quit, don't retire, don't resign. If Trump wants you out, make him fire you. And if he does he will face the wrath of the American people – Democrats and Republicans. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 30, 2018

Speculation is high that the president may fire Rosenstein after reports emerged that Rosenstein pitched the idea of secretly recording the president in the spring of 2017 and bringing in Cabinet members to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein initiated a “very personal and very hostile” attack on House Republican lawmakers and staffers in May after they requested records about the FBI’s investigative strategy in the Russia case, according to a congressional email documenting the meeting, as well as two additional sources.

The congressional email reviewed by Fox News documented a May 10 meeting at the Justice Department. The meeting reportedly included Rosenstein; his deputy Ed O’Callaghan; senior law enforcement and intelligence officials; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; and committee staffers.

On April 24, congressional investigators had sent a classified letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and, on April 30, a subpoena for records about alleged surveillance abuse. Rosenstein signed the final surveillance warrant for Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017.

“Before the door even closed, we could hear DAG Rosenstein scream at Chairman Nunes, the substance of which we would be briefed on afterwards. The summary is that DAG Rosenstein launched into personal attacks against Nunes, and myself, calling me out by name,” Kash Patel, the intelligence committee’s national security adviser, wrote. “Demonstrating childish behavior, and a pattern in doing so, the DAG, without facts to support his claims and relying on false media reporting, personally attacked a staffer, myself and our committee.”

A source familiar with the closed-door meeting backed up the email account. “Yes, the attacks were very personal and very hostile. Chairman Gowdy tried to calm everyone down and focus on the issues at hand,” the source told Fox News. “Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein initiated the confrontation and was much more upset than Chairman Nunes.” – READ MORE