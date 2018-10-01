Ex-Trump aide: If FBI can investigate Clinton emails in days, it can investigate Kavanaugh in a week (VIDEO)

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo said the FBI should have no problem investigating the sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in one week.

President Trump asked the FBI to investigate the claims leveled against Kavanaugh after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed to a one-week investigation on Friday.

Caputo said Sunday on CNN that one week should be plenty of time to investigate the sexual misconduct claims brought forward by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women.

"We all know the FBI looked at 650,000 of Hillary Clinton's emails in just 24 to 36 hours so it'll just take a week," Caputo said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"