Trump Congratulates Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for Making It to the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl yet again — and President Donald Trump took the time to congratulate the team via Twitter on Sunday night after their 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season.”
“Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019
The Patriots' victory over the Chiefs on Sunday night means New England will go up against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.