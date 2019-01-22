 

Trump Congratulates Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for Making It to the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl yet again — and President Donald Trump took the time to congratulate the team via Twitter on Sunday night after their 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season.”

“Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!” Trump tweeted.

The Patriots’ victory over the Chiefs on Sunday night  means New England will go up against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.- READ MORE

