 

Senate Dem on call for Nielsen investigation: I am ‘sick and tired of this administration lying’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said on Monday that he is asking for the FBI to investigate Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for possible perjury because he is “sick and tired” of the administration “lying” to Congress.

“I am just sick and tired of this administration lying to the American people, lying to Congress, doing it under oath and it’s time for some real accountability,” Merkley told CNN’s “New Day.”

Merkley sent the bureau a request on Friday asking it to probe Nielsen for potentially lying to Congress. He said on Monday that that FBI had not yet responded to his request, but “this is the official, right way to initiate a referral to the FBI for a pursuit of an investigation regarding perjury.” – READ MORE

Staff