Senate Dem on call for Nielsen investigation: I am ‘sick and tired of this administration lying’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said on Monday that he is asking for the FBI to investigate Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for possible perjury because he is “sick and tired” of the administration “lying” to Congress.

“I am just sick and tired of this administration lying to the American people, lying to Congress, doing it under oath and it’s time for some real accountability,” Merkley told CNN’s “New Day.”

"I am just sick and tired of this administration lying to the American people, lying to Congress." @SenJeffMerkley explains his reasons for requesting the FBI investigate DHS Sec. Nielsen, adding, “it's time for some real accountability." https://t.co/SZ0yyt3GmO pic.twitter.com/MfjTyQakB7 — New Day (@NewDay) January 21, 2019