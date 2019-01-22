Tapper to Senator: If Trump’s Immigration View Is ‘Racist,’ Were You Once Racist? (VIDEO)

When Republicans run for president, the dominant media press them to moderate their views and suggest that the conservatives who vote in the primaries will ruin Republican chances in the general election. When Democrats run for president, the media press them to apologize for their views being too centrist and suggest they need to move to the Left.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is facing a series of interviewers pressing her to account for being “too conservative” on immigration when she was in the House of Representatives. It happened on ABC Sunday, and it happened on CNN’s State of the Union. – READ MORE