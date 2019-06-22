Trump confirms he called off retaliatory Iran attack ‘10 minutes before the strike’

President Trump confirmed early Friday that he called off a retaliatory attack on Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. drone “10 minutes before the strike,” saying the number of expected casualties was not “proportionate” to what Tehran did.

In a stunning tweet thread, the president said the U.S. was “cocked & loaded to retaliate” with plans to hit three sites, but he reversed course after asking military leaders about how many would be killed.

“… I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not … proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world,” Trump said. “Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!”

….Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

He also took another swipe at his predecessor Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, while claiming sanctions imposed since have weakened the country. He also said more sanctions were added "last night." Existing sanctions include those covering the country's banking and energy sectors, restricting countries from importing Iranian oil and companies from doing business with certain Iranian entities.