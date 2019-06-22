Bette Midler: ‘Trump’s Jealousy for Obama will Lead to Thousands of Premature Deaths’

President Donald Trump’s “uncontrollable” jealousy will lead to “thousands of premature deaths,” actress Bette Midler warned in an apocalyptic social media rant on Thursday.
The actress was apparently reacting to a report on the Trump administration’s efforts to unravel the Obama administration’s regulation-heavy global warming initiatives, including the Clean Power Plan, which critics say placed an undue burden on the coal industry.
“#trump’s uncontrollable jealousy of Barack Obama will lead to thousands of premature deaths from air pollution, wildfires, floods,” Bette Midler warned her 1.63 million Twitter followers. “What a small-minded, short-sighted little man.”
The Trump administration finalized the rollback Wednesday, offering the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule as an alternative. – READ MORE