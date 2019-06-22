Member Of Polish Parliament Fires Off Blistering Letter To AOC Attacking Her Holocaust Remarks

On Thursday, a member of the Polish parliament, deeply offended by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ callous use of the Holocaust by referring to the immigration processing centers on the U.S. border as concentration camps, fired off a blistering letter essentially accusing her of being someone who “cheapens the history, or uses it for political point-scoring.”

Dominik Tarczynski, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, tweeted a copy of the letter, accompanied by a statement that read, “With this letter, I am formally inviting @AOC to come to Poland, where Adolf Hitler set up the worst chain of concentration camps the world has ever seen, so that she may see that scoring political points with enflamed rhetoric is unacceptable in our contemporary Western societies.”

The letter started with Tarczynski asserting, “I am also a great fan and friend of the United States of America.” He then immediately segued to noting his “distress in having learned of your recent statements regarding concentration camps.”

After delineating the monstrous brutality of the murderous Nazi regime as they slaughtered six million Poles, Jews and non-Jews, Tarczynski said of the concentration camps, “It has caused a deep wound that persists on our proud Polish and European history that we must all deal with every single day, and that we reaffirm to one another can never be forgotten, and never allowed to happen again. This is why when someone cheapens the history, or uses it for political point-scoring, we become agitated and upset.” – READ MORE