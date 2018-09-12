TRUMP CONDEMNS ‘RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM’ IN 9/11 SPEECH

President Trump called out “radical Islamic terrorism” during his speech commemorating the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Since September 11, nearly five-and-a-half million young Americans have enlisted in the United States armed forces,” Trump continued. “Nearly 7,000 service members have died facing down the menace of radical Islamic terrorism.”

The use of the term “radical Islamic terrorism” was impactful in the speech. Trump did not use the term in his speech during last year’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The term “radical Islamic terrorism” was all but banned from the White House during the Obama administration. President George W. Bush, the only other president in the post-9/11 era, used the term sparingly.

Trump continued, saying, “Today, we also think of the more than 200,000 service members now serving overseas and we think of every citizen who protects our nation at home, including our state, local and federal law enforcement. These are great Americans. These are great heroes. We honor and thank them all.”- READ MORE