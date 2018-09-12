SON OF 9/11 VICTIM SLAMS DEMOCRATS USING 9/11 AS ‘POLITICAL THEATER’

Nicholas Haros, who lost his mother in the attacks, was one of the volunteers reading the names of victims at Ground Zero in Tuesday’s memorial.

“This year, a representative of the House referred to our loss as just another incident. This year, a network commentator said the president’s performance in Helsinki was a traitorous act as was 9/11,” Haros asserted. “And last week, a senator attacked a Supreme Court nominee and called him a racist for alleged comments after 9/11.”

"Stop. Stop," he pleaded. "Please stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theater. Their lives, sacrifices and death are worth so much more. Let's not trivialize them or us. It hurts."