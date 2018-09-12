WATCH: Trump Trolls Obama With His Own Words In New Video

On Monday night, President Donald Trump seized on the opportunity to do two of his favorite things at once: tout his success and troll the Left. In a new video he posted to social media, Trump celebrated the booming economy while trolling former President Barack Obama with his own words.

The video starts out with a clip of Obama slamming Trump for promising to bring back jobs that just won’t “come back.”

"Some of those jobs from the past are just not gonna come back," says Obama. "And when somebody says, 'He's gonna bring all these jobs back,' well how exactly are you gonna do that? What are you gonna do? What magic wand do you have?"