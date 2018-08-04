Trump Clarifies Ivanka’s Defense of Media: ‘Fake News’ Is Enemy of the People

The first daughter was asked at an event hosted by Axios earlier in the day if she believed the media is the enemy of the people.

“No, I do not,” Ivanka Trump replied, appearing surprised by the question.

“That’s not a view that is shared in your family,” Axios co-founder Michael Allen responded.

Ivanka Trump elaborated, “I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripes, especially when they sort of feel targeted.”

“But no, I do not consider the media the enemy of the people,” she said.

.@IvankaTrump: "No. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people." Full video here: https://t.co/jDuINeDEQU #Axios360 pic.twitter.com/mH1FdeMe6v — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2018

After multiple media outlets reported that the first daughter had broken with her father on the issue, the president tweeted, “They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no.”

They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Trump added, “It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!” – READ MORE

