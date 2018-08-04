Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

A New Jersey man with a long criminal record has been arrested and charged with threats against pro-life Congressman Chris Smith.

The New Jersey Republican said he and his staff have been targets in recent years, linking the attacks to his pro-life stance, Life News reported.

Dereal Finklin, 43, an enrolled Democrat from East Orange, New Jersey, is being held in the Monmouth County Jail after allegedly threatening Smith’s life via social media, according to the Asbury Park Press.

He faces a court hearing Wednesday.

Finklin is charged with making terroristic threats and cyber-bullying, third and fourth-degree charges, The Trentonian reported.

Smith said the threat is part of a pattern.

“There is a lot of workplace harassment,” Smith said. “I know it’s worked on some (in Congress). … They just got tired of being threatened. Not me. I double down.” – READ MORE

