CNN Commentator: ICE Brought My Ancestors Here on a Slave Ship (VIDEO)

After White House adviser Ivanka Trump opined on her father’s immigration policy this week, a pair of CNN commentators debated whether her denunciation of family separation was sufficiently robust.

Though President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter described the controversial border practice as a “low point,” she went on to defend the administration’s broader hard-line approach to immigration.

Attorney and liberal commentator Angela Rye appeared with Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday to discuss the first daughter’s response.

“This is not right,” Rye said of the Trump administration policy. “It is inhumane. And for Ivanka to say at first this is a low point and then to defend the policy means it was not a low enough point.”

She went on to say describe Ivanka Trump’s comments as disingenuous, comparing those who enforce the current immigration law to those who commissioned the slave trade. – READ MORE

