Suspect Wanted in Murder Case Mocks Police Looking for Her, And It Looks Like That’s All Officers Needed

One Oklahoma woman learned the hard way to be careful about what you post online, especially when you’re wanted in connection with a heinous murder.

The Tulsa Police Department originally turned to the public Wednesday for help tracking down a woman named Lorraine Graves, suspected as an accessory in the March slaying of a relative, identified as Eric Graves.

Police posted the appeal to their Facebook page, and it quickly caught the eye of Graves herself. The wanted woman then decided to taunt the police.

“What’s where’s (sic) the reward money at,” Graves posted under the department’s desperate plea.

One user warned her that law enforcement would be able to track her through her social media use, while others predicted the wanted woman would soon find herself behind bars.

After the smug comment, it didn’t take police long to track Graves down.

One swift arrest later, and the department posted a picture of her in a holding cell while revealing how officers took the suspect in. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --