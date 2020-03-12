Trump Chimes in After Sweeping Victories for Biden as He Blasts Dems

President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats following former Vice President Joe Biden’s sweeping victories during the latest Democratic primaries.

On Tuesday night, Trump took to Twitter with his reaction to Biden’s big night. Out of the Tuesday’s primaries in six states, Biden so far won at least 161 delegates — winning four states — while Sanders garnered at least 98 delegates — winning North Dakota.

The president still believes a hidden agenda is the real reason for Biden’s momentum. He also accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of working with the Democratic party to destroy Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) campaign.

Trump argued that if Warren had suspended her campaign sooner, Sanders would have had a better chance of beating Biden.

Pocahontas, working in conjunction with the Democrat Party, totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders. If she would have quit 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden in a route, it wouldn’t even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

If you like automobiles, how can you vote for a Democrat who all want to get rid of cars, as quickly as possible, especially if they are powered by gasoline. Remember also, no more than one car per family. I, on the other hand, have new plants being built all over Michigan, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Best unemployment numbers in the history of our Country. Best employment number EVER, almost 160 million people working right now. Vote Republican, unless you want to see these numbers obliterated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

