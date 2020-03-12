Pearl Jam Apologizes For Postponing Tour, Lashes Out At Trump Administration

Adding to a growing list of cancelled events amid coronavirus fears, Pearl Jam announced Monday that it was postponing its tour, apologizing to fans and taking a swipe at the Trump administration in the process.

In a “postponement announcement” posted on social media Monday, the Seattle-based band explained why they came to the decision to call off the tour, for now. “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the first post in a 10-tweet thread reads. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”

“So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives,” the band, headed up by lead singer Eddie Vedder, explains. “Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy…”

(…)