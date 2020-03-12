New Stacey Abrams Ad Puts Asterisk Next to Kemp’s Governor Title (VIDEO)

A new ad from Stacey Abrams’s voting-rights nonprofit displays an asterisk next to Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s (R.) name as the Democrat continues to suggest her former opponent’s 2018 victory was illegitimate.

Starting with the words “Governor* Kemp?” flashed on the screen, Fair Fight Action attacked Kemp because he “sure does like to blow things up.”

The asterisk linked to an article in the Atlantic from Nov. 7, 2018, in which Emory professor Carol Anderson argued Kemp’s lead over Abrams in the gubernatorial race that year “needs an asterisk.” – READ MORE

