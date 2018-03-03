Watch Wasserman Schultz Erroneously Call to Ban ‘High-Capacity Rapid-Fire Magazines’ (VIDEO)

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) called to ban “military-style” firearms and “high-capacity rapid-fire magazines.”

According to Wasserman Schultz, the primary purpose of “high-capacity rapid-fire magazines” is to “allow mass killings”:

“We moved legislation in the House at that point. We did not — we were not able to get the 60 votes for those proposals in the Senate. But that’s not an excuse. I mean, these issues, making sure that we can do something about eliminating military-style weapons from society and only making sure that people who are in the military can utilize them rather than civilians and making sure that we don’t have high-capacity rapid-fire magazines that allow mass killings and whose primary purpose is only to achieve that, that’s going to solve this problem.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *