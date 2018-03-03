True Pundit

Watch Wasserman Schultz Erroneously Call to Ban ‘High-Capacity Rapid-Fire Magazines’ (VIDEO)

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) called to ban “military-style” firearms and “high-capacity rapid-fire magazines.”

According to Wasserman Schultz, the primary purpose of “high-capacity rapid-fire magazines” is to “allow mass killings”:

“We moved legislation in the House at that point. We did not — we were not able to get the 60 votes for those proposals in the Senate. But that’s not an excuse. I mean, these issues, making sure that we can do something about eliminating military-style weapons from society and only making sure that people who are in the military can utilize them rather than civilians and making sure that we don’t have high-capacity rapid-fire magazines that allow mass killings and whose primary purpose is only to achieve that, that’s going to solve this problem.”READ MORE

"...that allow mass killings and whose primary purpose is only to achieve that..."
