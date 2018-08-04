Trump: ‘Catch and Release’ Illegal Aliens Need to ‘Get the Hell Out,’ ‘This is Our Country’ (VIDEO)

During A Rally In Pennsylvania For Populist Conservative Senate Candidate, Rep. Lou Barletta (R-pa), President Trump Said Illegal Aliens Caught At The Southern Border And Then Released Into The Interior Of The United States Need To “get The Hell Out.”

At the Pennsylvania rally, Trump went on the warpath against the country’s immigration laws, whereby illegal aliens are readily released into the general public, newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S., and thousands of foreign nationals are imported every year on a lottery system.

“We have to change a thing called Catch and Release,” Trump said. “This is like for stupid people … somebody walks across the border … and you might as well ‘Welcome to the United States, we’ll never get you out of here.’”– READ MORE

