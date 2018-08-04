Twice-Deported Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murder Of New York Woman

A twice-deported illegal immigrant from Mexico was arraigned on Monday for the murder of a New York woman. Jose Olmos-Torres​, who entered the United States illegally on three occasions and has been deported twice, allegedly murdered a homeless woman whose dead body was found outside of an armory in New Rochelle on Friday.

Olmos-Torres is charged with second-degree murder and is set to appear in New Rochelle City Court on Friday for a felony hearing, reports lohud.com.

The 28-year-old illegal allegedly murdered Nurten Seljuk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the district attorney, Seljuk suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries that led to her death. Olmos-Torres, also homeless, was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency of the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Olmos-Torres’ illegal status, reports Talk of the Sound. – READ MORE

