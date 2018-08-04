Rosenstein: DOJ decisions ‘do not please all the people all the time’

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday defended “skilled” officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ), saying they are obligated to make decisions that “do not please all the people all the time.”

Politico reported that Rosenstein did not mention a recent attempt by conservative lawmakers to impeach him, or special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during his remarks at the American Bar Association’s annual meeting in Chicago, but that he did received a minutelong standing ovation.

“President Trump selected a superb team of skilled and principled lawyers to lead the Department of Justice and our U.S. Attorney’s Offices,” Rosenstein said at the meeting.

“Our decisions do not please all the people all the time — in case you haven’t noticed,” he added to applause from the crowd, according to Politico.

Rosenstein said the officials’ choices “always reflect the care, caution and wisdom required by the law.”

“That is what the president appointed us to do. It is what the Senate confirmed us to do. It is what the oath of office obligates us to do,” he said. – READ MORE

