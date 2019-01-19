Trump cancels US delegation’s trip to Davos summit, Sanders says

President Trump has canceled the U.S. delegation’s upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “out of consideration” for furloughed Americans amid the partial government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” the statement read.

The announcement is a change of plans from earlier this week.

On Tuesday the White House announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would lead the delegation in Switzerland. Delegation members included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, among others. The group was going to attend the summit from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25, the White House said.

The president announced last week on Twitter that he personally would not be attending the summit, citing Democratic “intransigence” on border security.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," he tweeted. "My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"