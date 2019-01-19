NARRATIVE FAIL: Drug Smugglers Bring 700 lbs Of Cocaine Across Border In Area With No Barrier, CBP Says

Border Patrols agents seized hundreds of pounds of cocaine at an unsecured area of the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Customs and Border Protection said the suspects were seen loading ‘bundles of narcotics’ into an off-road-style utility vehicle outside of Garciasville, a city in Texas up against the river,” the Washington Examiner reported. “The suspects, apparently aware they had been seen, were able to ‘abruptly’ drive the vehicle into the river and escape into Mexico.”

“705 lbs. of cocaine, caltrops, evidence of sophisticated counter surveillance and a splashdown in one encounter are an obvious reminder of the need for more personnel, technology, and infrastructure in the Rio Grande Valley,” acting Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said in a statement. “Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to exploit areas along our western corridor that accounts for more than 90 percent of our traffic.”

The incident comes as the Democratic Party has tried to claim in recent weeks that drugs do not come across the border, and only enter through ports of entry.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, co-chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, recently said that building walls would not be helpful to stemming the tide of narcotics entering the U.S.