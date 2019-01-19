 

WATCH: Trump Greeted at Pentagon with Standing Ovation, MAGA Hat

An Attendee At President Donald Trump’s Speech In The Pentagon On Thursday Began Waving What Looked Like A Red Make America Great Again Hat When The President Walked Onstage, In An Apparent Show Of Support For The President.

Some reporters inside the auditorium captured the moment:

Defense Department video, posted on DVIDs, also caught the moment — which begins at about 11:17 minutes into the video on the far upper left side.

It is not clear whether the person was a Pentagon civilian employee, a military employee, or a visitor to the building. Entrance into the building is typically restricted to those who work inside the building, have a building pass, or are escorted by a Pentagon employee. – READ  MORE

