WATCH: Trump Greeted at Pentagon with Standing Ovation, MAGA Hat

An Attendee At President Donald Trump’s Speech In The Pentagon On Thursday Began Waving What Looked Like A Red Make America Great Again Hat When The President Walked Onstage, In An Apparent Show Of Support For The President.
Some reporters inside the auditorium captured the moment:
.@realDonaldTrump takes podium to extended standing ovation. Service member in the audience holds up red #MAGA hat
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 17, 2019
SPOTTED: #MAGA hat as Trump takes the stage pic.twitter.com/jLbJqs3UxV
— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 17, 2019
Spotted at Pentagon: Red MAGA hat on the left pic.twitter.com/PeQno99csZ
— Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) January 17, 2019
Defense Department video, posted on DVIDs, also caught the moment — which begins at about 11:17 minutes into the video on the far upper left side.
Folks at the Pentagon gave @realDonaldTrump a standing ovation and also two more applauses. Also heard some whoops. pic.twitter.com/PyAI0D9OsF
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 18, 2019
It is not clear whether the person was a Pentagon civilian employee, a military employee, or a visitor to the building. Entrance into the building is typically restricted to those who work inside the building, have a building pass, or are escorted by a Pentagon employee. – READ MORE