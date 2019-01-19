WATCH: Trump Greeted at Pentagon with Standing Ovation, MAGA Hat

An Attendee At President Donald Trump’s Speech In The Pentagon On Thursday Began Waving What Looked Like A Red Make America Great Again Hat When The President Walked Onstage, In An Apparent Show Of Support For The President.

Some reporters inside the auditorium captured the moment:

.@realDonaldTrump takes podium to extended standing ovation. Service member in the audience holds up red #MAGA hat — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 17, 2019

SPOTTED: #MAGA hat as Trump takes the stage pic.twitter.com/jLbJqs3UxV — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 17, 2019

Spotted at Pentagon: Red MAGA hat on the left pic.twitter.com/PeQno99csZ — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) January 17, 2019

Defense Department video, posted on DVIDs, also caught the moment — which begins at about 11:17 minutes into the video on the far upper left side.

Folks at the Pentagon gave @realDonaldTrump a standing ovation and also two more applauses. Also heard some whoops. pic.twitter.com/PyAI0D9OsF — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 18, 2019