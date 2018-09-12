Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale: Google, Facebook and Twitter ‘Direct Threat to a Free Society’

President Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale, stated in a recent op-ed that the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe pose a real threat to democracy and online freedom.

In an op-ed published in USA Today, Brad Parscale, President Trump’s 2016 Digital Media Director and 2020 Presidential Campaign Manager, discussed how the Silicon Valley tech firms could pose a real threat to democracy and online freedom. In the article, Parscale notes that as social media has become more popular, tech firms have worked to control what is considered acceptable discussion and discourse online. Parscale states that this is a direct threat to a free society and that the worst offender is Google.

Parscale writes: As the internet has become an increasingly central part of modern life, Big Tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google have increasingly sought to become the gatekeepers of the internet and political discourse. Without any sort of democratic mandate, these companies have appointed themselves the arbiters of acceptable thought, discussion and searches online.

These companies' pervasive command of the internet — and blatant desire to control how we interact with it — is a direct threat to a free society. And arguably the worst offender is Google.