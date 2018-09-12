‘It’s Just So Corrupt Right Now’: Carter Page Reacts to New Strzok-Page Texts

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page joined Sean Hannity on Monday to react to the FBI’s “media leak strategy” discussed in text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“It’s not about me,” he said on Monday. “They’re just trying to get to the Trump administration and the Trump campaign.”

He said that people in Washington are only focused “on their own spin” in the media “for their own personal gratification.”

“This is just a way of tearing down all the great things that President Trump is doing.”

In his letter, Meadows wrote that the texts “should lead a reasonable person to question whether there was a sincere desire to investigate wrongdoing or to place derogatory information in the media to justify a continued probe.”

“I want to fix this terrible thing that [has] happened to our country,” Page said. “It’s just so corrupt right now.” – READ MORE