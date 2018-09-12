Cartoonist Slammed As ‘Racist’ For Serena Williams Cartoon Stands His Ground, ‘Herald Sun’ Backs Him

Australian cartoonist Mark Knight was hit with massive backlash for depicting tennis superstar Serena Williams’ US Open meltdown on Saturday in a cartoon for the Herald Sun.

Knight was immediately knocked as racist and sexist for drawing an angry Williams with exaggerated features stomping on her tennis racket with a pacifier nearby on the court. In the background, the chair umpire is shown asking 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, “Can you just let her win?”

But Knight is refusing to apologize and standing by his drawing, as are his colleagues at the Herald Sun. “It had nothing to do with gender or race,” the seasoned cartoonist explained in a video for the paper.

“It had nothing to do with gender or race.” Herald Sun backs Mark Knight’s cartoon on Serena Williams: https://t.co/i1NBGO8xJw pic.twitter.com/BTFONVWHh8 — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) September 10, 2018

"I drew this cartoon Sunday night after seeing the US Open final, and seeing the world's best tennis player have a tantrum and thought that was interesting," Knight said. "The cartoon about Serena is about her poor behaviour on the day, not about race. The world has just gone crazy."