Trump Campaign Has Signed Up Thousands More New Voters Than Democrats In Key States

The Trump campaign and Republican Party’s drive to register new voters is chipping away at a voter deficit to Democrats in key swing states.

The Trump campaign has registered 100,000 new voters ahead of the 2020 election, more than doubling its 2016 number, according to campaign data first reported by Axios. The effort has helped Republicans cut voter deficits in states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida by tens of thousands of voters, though Democrats still have the edge in those states overall.

“As enthusiasm for President Trump continues to grow, so does the Republican Party. Over 100,000 new voters are ready to cast their ballot for four more years of President Trump’s ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ agenda, and elect Republicans up and down the ballot on November 3rd,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Axios in a statement.

Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida in polling, according to averages calculated by FiveThirtyEight. In Pennsylvania, former Vice President Biden leads Trump 49.5% to 43.1%. Polls in North Carolina show the race much closer but with Trump still trailing Biden just over 2 points, 46% to 48.1%. In Florida, Biden is beating Trump by nearly 6 points, 49.8% to 44%. – READ MORE

