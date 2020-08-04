Pennsylvania reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Pennsylvania has recorded no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the first time since late March, health officials reported.

On Monday, the death toll remained at 7,209, while public health officials noted there’s often a lag in reporting of cases and deaths from the weekend.

Deaths have been trending down in Pennsylvania since mid-May, while infections have been climbing since mid-June.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The state Department of Health reported 565 new virus infections on Monday.

More than 114,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. – READ MORE

