Pennsylvania Reports over 500 Coronavirus Deaths in July, Down 53.5% from June

The state of Pennsylvania reported at least 500 deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus in the month of July, according to PA Department of Health data.

The state has maintained a public “dashboard” of COVID-19 data, complete with charts of daily cases and deaths. However, those numbers differ slightly from daily reports given in a separate “archives” page — which posts an updated total death count, drawn from the Department’s Vital Records Program as of 11:59 PM on the previous date and broken down by county.

According to the department’s archives, Pennsylvania reported 518 deaths total in July, comparing totaled figures from July 1 and August 3 (the end of the month fell on a Friday) — an average of 16.7 per day. According to a Department of Health spokesperson, no date of death is given on these reports, so it is unclear how many occurred in earlier months and how many occurred in July. The CDC cautions that its own count of death certificates can come between one to eight weeks after a death occurs, but the PA spokesperson was not able to similarly estimate an average lag for its own figures.

This month’s total is a 53.5009% decrease from the 1,114 deaths reported in June, according to these same archives. On average last month, the state saw roughly 37.13 deaths per day.

Twenty-four counties did not record any new deaths in July. Seventeen of those counties had previously recorded deaths: Armstrong, Bedford, Bradford, Cambria, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Tioga, Union, and Warren. Seven of those counties have not yet reported any deaths: Cameron, Clearfield, Forest, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, and Venango. Of those 24 counties, only Cambria and Fayette have populations over 100,000. – READ MORE

