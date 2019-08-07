Joe Biden on whether his admin is ‘going to come’ for people’s guns: ‘Bingo’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that gun owners who are worried he’s coming for their firearms are right to have that fear.

“So to gun owners out there who say well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns,” Cooper began.

“Bingo,” Biden quickly replied. “You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower. The guys who make these arguments are the people who say, ‘The tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. We need the protection against the government.'”

Biden later clarified that he did not mean he was immediately going to try to implement confiscation programs, but rather that he wanted to “institute a national buy back program” to get “assault weapons” off the street. However, he seemed to leave the door open for further measures. – READ MORE