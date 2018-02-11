Trump Calls a Surprise Press Conference to Tell a ‘Story the World Should Hear’ About This Dad

When he was first asked to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration, he hung up on the woman who invited him, thinking it was a scam. But on Friday, Shane Bouvet met the president in the Oval Office.

Trump read about Bouvet, a FedEx courier who volunteered for his 2016 campaign, in a Washington Post story that chronicled the work the 24-year-old volunteer did and explained his financial struggles as a single dad whose father was fighting cancer:

@realDonaldTrump My favorite picture:) My Favorite President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/JOPtWrE5QV — shane bouvet (@shanebouvet) February 8, 2017

Trump was so “touched” by Bouvet’s story, he requested to meet him at the inauguration, and as the Stonington, Illinois, native got up to leave the VIP section, the soon-to-be president tapped him on the shoulder and told an aide to send him a check for $10,000:

Pres met in the Oval Office with Shane Bouvet (left) and father Donald. Pres says he had given Shane, an ardent supporter, $10,000 to help him attend the Inauguration, and later learned, Shane gave all the money to help his Dad get cancer treatments. pic.twitter.com/NPbzY1D05j — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 9, 2018

According to CBS News, Bouvet received that check in late January. Rather than keep the money for himself, though, Bouvet gave the full check to his father, Donald, who has been fighting bladder cancer for five years. – READ MORE