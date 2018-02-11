Joaquin Phoenix In Talks To Star As Infamous DC Comics Super Villain

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks to play the Joker in an upcoming origin film focusing on the infamous DC Comics super villain.

Todd Phillips will co-write and direct the movie and although studio negotiations haven’t began, he already has his eyes set on Phoenix for the lead role, Varietyexclusively reports. The “War Dogs” producer reportedly approached Phoenix about the role before the new year and he has now decided to accept.

Like the modern Batman movies, the Joker film will fall under its own banner of DC Comics films, allowing for the writers to develop their own story lines inconsistent with what already exists about the character. – READ MORE