FBI Texts Show Agents Brutally Mocking Chelsea

The two FBI agents engulfed in controversy for sending anti-Trump text messages were apparently not too fond of Chelsea Clinton, either. In a newly-released batch of text messages, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page spoke about the former first daughter in very harsh terms.

Strzok is the former top counterintelligence agent at the FBI who was fired from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election due to sending text messagesmocking President Donald Trump to Page, an FBI lawyer with whom he was reportedly having an affair.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Strzok was very critical of Chelsea’s voice during her speech at the Democratic National Committee convention in July.

In a text message dated July 29, 2016, Strzok texted Page, “Chelsea was awful. Tried to do Bills up close sharing. Didn’t come across as genuine. Plus, she has a HORRIBLE billy goat speech tic.”

A video was uploaded to YouTube featuring Chelsea’s speech at the convention, where she can be heard several times making odd noises.

Check it out below. (Skip to 0:19 in the video for Chelsea’s speech)

– READ MORE