Trump Calls out the ‘Vicious and Totally Crazed’ People Boycotting Home Depot Over Donations to His Campaign

President Donald Trump called out those boycotting home improvement giant The Home Depot after the company’s co-founder announced he plans to support the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

At the end of last month, the 90-year-old co-founder of The Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, announced that he would be donating the majority of his fortune in addition to supporting Trump’s reelection efforts in 2020.

In response to the announcement, several users on Twitter said they planned to boycott the stores because of the co-founder’s support for the president. A representative for The Home Depot told “MarketWatch” on Monday that Marcus had retired from his position at the company “more than 15 years ago” and that he “isn’t speaking on behalf of the company.”

….to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

“In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse presidential candidates,” the representative continued. – READ MORE