New York Mets’ Pete Alonso donating part of derby winnings to Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel to Towers

Pete Alonso has been the lone shining star in a dreadful start to the first half of the season for the New York Mets and proved it when he won the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Alonso outlasted Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals, beating him 23-22.

The rookie received a $1 million prize for winning the competition, but the selfless first baseman isn’t keeping all of that green.

Alonso said he plans to donate 10 percent of his winnings to two charities – 5 percent to the Wounded Warrior Project and 5 percent to Tunnel to Towers, according to Newsday. – READ MORE