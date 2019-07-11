Russian Nuclear Sub Wreck Leaking Radiation 100,000 Times Higher Than Normal: Report

Researchers in Norway have discovered radiation levels in excess of 100,000 times normal next to a Soviet-era nuclear submarine which sank in the Arctic 30 years ago – a reading which is higher than those taken 12 years ago, according to Norwegian news outlet TV2.

The Kosomolets went down in the Barents Sea in 1989, killing 42 out of its crew of 69, according to the Moscow Times. It is sitting at a depth of 1,665 meters (5,462 ft) with a severely damaged hull from sitting on the seabed for 30 years.

The radioactivity was detected near a ventilation hole which has been observed to kick up 'mysterious' dust clouds.