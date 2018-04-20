Trump Calls Out California Governor’s ‘Charade,’ Federal Government Won’t Be Funding

n an order issued Wednesday, Brown narrowed the mission of his troops to combating criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers.

“California National Guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier,” Brown’s order specified. He further noted that the federal government had agreed to pay for the deployment.

On Thursday, Trump responded to Brown’s deployment order by tweeting, “Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy ‘up to 400 National Guard Troops’ to do nothing.’ The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words!”

In another tweet on Wednesday, Trump lauded the efforts of local officials in California who have come out in opposition to making it a sanctuary state. – READ MORE

