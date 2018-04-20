Poll: Impeachment Talk a Losing Topic for Democrats in Midterms

Calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump have been coming from some Democrats almost since the first weeks of his time in the White House.

With the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon, you can bet every Democrat candidate will be using everything the president has done and said against him in their election campaigns. That rhetoric will likely include promises of being on board with any efforts to impeach Trump.

A new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of likely voters shows the majority of respondents say they would definitely vote against a congressional candidate who runs on a platform that pledges to impeach Trump.

The poll found 47 percent of likely voters said they would oppose such a candidate, while 42 percent said they would favor such a candidate. The remaining 10 percent said they were undecided. The poll has a margin of error of roughly 4 percent.

The poll of 1,011 likely voters was conducted April 10-13, although the poll methodology does not indicate if any of the responses were collected after the president announced airstrikes against Syrian targets in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack.

Even among Democrats, there is some hesitancy to use impeachment as a reason for supporting a candidate, with 30 percent saying they would either definitely vote against a candidate who favors impeachment (18 percent of respondents) or are unsure if it would impact their vote (12 percent). – READ MORE

