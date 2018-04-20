Illegal Uber Driver Accused of Rape Escapes to Ghana After Court Lets Him Out

An Uber driver charged with allegedly raping a passenger in early April was able to flee the U.S. after police did not notify immigration agents about the arrest, according to a Wednesday report.

The driver was an illegal immigrant from Ghana, Frederick Amfo, 30.

He was arrested after a woman said he locked the doors on her during a ride home and raped her in his car on April 8.

After he was arrested, using a rape kit and DNA evidence, Amfo was released on a $10,000 bond. Three days later, he hopped a plane back home to Ghana, Fox News reported.

Amfo was reportedly supposed to surrender his passport after he was arrested, but he did not.

A federal immigration detainer should have been placed on Amfo, which would have prevented him from fleeing the U.S., an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman told Boston 25. – READ MORE

