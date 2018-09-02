Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’

President Trump on Friday tore into a court’s ruling this week that struck down the state’s GOP-drawn redistricting map as an unconstitutional gerrymander, suggesting that “there has to be something going on.”

“How unfair is that?” Trump said during a speech at a GOP fundraising event in Charlotte, N.C., attended by several Republican members of Congress, according to White House pool reports.

“No, it’s very unfair to have an election in less than 60 days and they change the district on you? And you’ve already won primaries? How does that work?” Trump continued.

“You’ve all gone through primaries — or some of you have — and it’s been districted for years, and now you have to redraw lines to have a new district? Even though you won a primary in another district? I don’t know. There has to be something going on.”

Trump’s comments came after a three-judge panel in North Carolina on Monday struck down the state’s GOP-drawn map for the second time this year, saying Republicans had redrawn the map to unconstitutionally favor their party. – READ MORE

Democrats Are Currently Favored In Three Seats Held By Pennsylvania Republicans In The U.s. House Of Representatives, Thanks In Large Part To A Controversial And Unprecedented Decision By The Democrat-dominated Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Earlier This Year. In That Decision, The Court Rejected The State Legislature’s 2011 Redistricting Of The State’s Congressional Districts Completed After The 2010 Census And Draw The Boundaries Of Those Congressional District Lines Themselves.

All told, seven Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania are now on the Cook Political Report’s list of 99 competitive races: two are rated “likely Democratic,” one is rated “lean Democratic,” one is rated “Toss-Up,” one is rated “lean Republican, and two are rated “likely Republican.”

To get a sense of how significantly the Democrat-dominated Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s gerrymandering has hurt Republican chances in the Keystone State this fall, consider that on December 30, 2017, when the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls gave the Democrats a 12.9 point generic congressional ballot advantage, five points higher than the Democrats’ current 7.2 point generic congressional ballot advantage, the Cook Political Report listed 0nly six Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania on the list of 99 competitive House races.

Democrats were not favored in any of these six Republican-held seats. Five were rated “lean Republican,” and one was rated “likely Republican.” – READ MORE