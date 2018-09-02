Serena Williams Thinks ‘Every Human’ Should Be ‘Grateful and Honored’ Kaepernick Started Anthem Protests

Pro-tennis player Serena Williams is supporting former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem.

“I think every athlete, every human and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored,” Williams told The Associated Press.

Along with Kaepernick, she also praised another former San Francisco 49ers player, Eric Reid, after the pair showed up at the U.S. Open on Friday.

I know today will motivate Lani to be great! She couldn’t contain her excitement watching her favorite players @serenawilliams and @Venuseswilliams. Thanks Serena for surprising her after the match! pic.twitter.com/0gwoOlaoVI — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 1, 2018

The NFL protests during the national anthem continued into this season, stirring up controversy, but it all began when Kaepernick first knelt during the 2016 season in protest to police brutality and racial inequality. – READ MORE

Denver Broncos’ general manager John Elway stated on Thursday that his team will not be signing controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick, explaining “he had his chance.”

Following reports that the Broncos may be looking for a veteran quarterback as a backup to starter Case Keenum, Elway was asked during a news conference if Kaepernick was “a viable option.”

“You know what, and I said this a while ago: Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer answered. “As I said in my deposition, I don’t know if I’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

John Elway says Colin Kaepernick turned down a contract offer from the Broncos: "He's had his chance to be here. He passed it."

(via @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/Pcy1u7YUEK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2018

ESPN reported that Elway gave a deposition in May for Kaepernick’s attorneys as part of their client’s collusion case against the National Football League. – READ MORE