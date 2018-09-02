MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Causes Public Controversy for Her Personal Attacks on Ivanka Trump

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski is no fan at all of Ivanka Trump.

Brzezinski questioned Ivanka Trump’s recent Instagram posts and photo ops amid growing scandals surrounding her father on Friday.

The MSNBC co-host declared that Ivanka Trump, who is a senior White House adviser, is living in a “parallel reality.”

“I think Ivanka is running for president or something,” said Brzezinski.

“You see on Instagram she’s hopscotching the country as if nothing is wrong, doing little selfies and pictures of herself in Iowa and Indiana, and wherever else, connecting with people — sort of,” she added.

She also said, “It’s an incredible parallel reality going on there with his inner circle.”

Some of Ivanka Trump’s recent Instagram posts include notes about meeting with American ambassadors to discuss women’s economic empowerment.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump is not too pleased with the mainstream media’s coverage of the exit of White House counsel Don McGahn.

McGahn’s departure was announced on Wednesday of this week.

And the president teased that he already had a replacement in mind on Thursday.

“I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Counsel!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Counsel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

McGahn had been a leading figure in the administration’s relationship to the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.- READ MORE