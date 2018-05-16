Trump Calls for Mandatory Death Penalty for Cop Killers, ‘Bring It Forth’

President Donald Trump has added another entry to a list of crimes he believes should be punished by death.

Speaking this week to members of the law enforcement community, he emphasized a priority on combating what he called “the attacks on our police.”

As The Daily Caller reported, Trump made the remarks during his speech at the 37th Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“If we want to bring down violent crime then we must stand up for our police,” he said.

Citing a statistic indicating that “in 2016 an officer was assaulted in America on an average of every 10 minutes,” Trump issued a call for decisive justice.

“It’s outrageous and it’s unacceptable,” he said. “We must end the attacks on our police and we must end them right now.”

Trump said anyone convicted of killing an officer should meet the same fate.

“We believe criminals who kill our police should get the death penalty,” he said. “Bring it forth.” – READ MORE

