16 GOP Senators Call on Colleagues To Stay Through Summer and ‘Get Our Work Done’

Sixteen GOP senators are calling for the Senate’s August recess to be canceled and for the Senate to remain in session on Mondays, Fridays and through weekends, in order to confront Democrats’ delaying tactics.

For too long Democrats have been obstructing a long list of presidential nominations and spending bills, the senators say.

“This is the only (job) that you can neglect some of your most basic duties and then take a month-long vacation,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. “We should be working nights, weekends, and August, and any other state work period to pass appropriations bills and get our work done in a timely manner.”

According to the Beacon, besides Perdue, Ernst, and Lee, the other senators who signed the latest letter to McConnell include: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Dean Heller of Nevada, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. – READ MORE

