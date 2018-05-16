Analysis: Jerry Brown’s Gas Tax Could Be Huge Win for California Republicans in November

A voter referendum on the November ballot to repeal a state gasoline tax in California could lead to a wave of wins for Republican candidates due to the soaring prices in the state.

The referendum has helped California Republican Rep. Mimi Walters raise millions of dollars for her campaign.

The referendum would reportedly lower the price of gasoline in the state to $2 per gallon by 2021, Politico reported.

Walters and Republican candidate Young Kim, who is running for retiring Rep. Ed Royce’s seat, brought several boxes filled with 82,410 signatures into the Orange County Registrar’s office in early May to repeal the gas tax.

Republicans have now collected over 1 million signatures, even though only 365,880 were needed to put it on the November ballot.

“This is a big day for us,” Walters said after she turned in the ballots. “I talk to constituents in my district, and every time they go to the pump, it’s more and more money, and it’s becoming outrageous.”

The gas tax signed by Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown in April 2017 has spiked the price of gas in the state to nearly $4 per gallon, just over a year after the bill was signed into law.