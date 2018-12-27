TRUMP BUMP? Holiday Retail Sales Strongest In Nearly A Decade

The stock market may be working through one of its most volatile periods in recent history, but Americans are confident in their financial situations, The Wall Street Journal reports. The 2018 holiday season was one of the most profitable for retailers in nearly a decade.

“Total U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose 5.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year earlier, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending with all forms of payment,” WSJ says. “Overall, U.S. consumers spent over $850 billion this holiday season, according to Mastercard.”

More consumers shopped online than ever before — and that’s part of the reason stores did so well. Online spending jumped more than 25%, spurred on by new offers from retailers that allowed customers to skip crowds at the mall by buying their presents online and picking them up at designated kiosks inside stores like Wal-Mart, Target, and Macy’s.

It also helped that retailers like Amazon were able to sell their wares up until the holiday. New shipping policies got packages to consumers faster, and in some cases Amazon even offered free same-day delivery on Christmas Eve.

Other retailers — specifically clothing retailers — are learning from their mistakes, CNBC reports, and delivering more of what customers want, faster.