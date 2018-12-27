Christians Are Borderline Extinct In The Middle East Now

“The Christian Population Of Iraq Has Dropped From 1.5 Million Before 2003 To Less Than 250,000 Today.”

Christians have become nearly extinct in the Middle East, the land where the religion began 2,000 years ago and flourished until the rise of Islam.

According to The Hill, the Christian population in the Middle East has dwindled down to dangerous levels, which only worsened during the reign of ISIS. In 2003, the Christian population of Iraq stood at 1.5 million; today, it has dropped to less than 250,000.

“The Christian population of Iraq has dropped from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 250,000 today,” reports The Hill. “Those who remain are in a struggle to keep their culture and heritage alive in a place where their families have celebrated Christmas since the time of Christ.”

To help the Christians in Iraq in line with Vice President Mike Pence’s promise, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed more than $300 million in aid for religious minorities. – READ MORE